Kohli: De Villiers Shared 'False Information'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with AB de Villiers during IPL 2021. Photograph: BCCI

AB de Villiers said he made a 'terrible mistake' in sharing information about Virat Kohli's private life on social media, while adding that the news of him becoming a father is 'not true'.



AB told his followers on his YouTube channel on Saturday that Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma were expecting their second child and that is why he has taken a break from cricket.



However, on Thursday, the former South Africa captain left everyone shocked by stating that he shared false information on Kohli, while adding that he is also not aware why his friend has taken a break.

'Family comes first, it is the priority as I said on my YouTube show' de Villiers told the Dainik Bhaskar newspaper.

'I also made a terrible mistake at the same time sharing false information which was not true at all.'



'I think whatever is the best for Virat and his family comes first. No one knows what is happening there and all I can do is wish him well.



'I think the whole world which follows Virat and enjoys his cricket must wish him well and whatever the reason be for this break, we really hope that comes back stronger, fitter, healthier and fresh and ready to take on the world again.'

Kohli was initially part of the squad named for the opening two Tests against England, but pulled out of both the games before the start of the series opener in Hyderabad, citing personal reasons.



De Villiers had left everyone surprised by reading out Kohli's personal message to his followers on YouTube.



Referring to his text message exchanged with Kohli, ABD said: 'Let me just see what he said. I just want to at least give you (fans) a little bit of love. So I wrote to him 'Been wanting to check in with you (sic) for a while now biscuits. How are you?'.



'Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him. But he has made absolutely the right decision.'