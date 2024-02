Shreyas Iyer set to miss last three Tests vs England

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer is struggling with stiffness in his back and groin. Photograph: BCCI

Shreyas Iyer is unlikely to be picked in the India squad for the remainder of the Test series against England after complaining of stiffness in his back and groin.



Iyer has had recurring troubles with his back and had also undergone a surgery last year.



The 29-year-old made 35, 13, 27, 29 in the opening two Tests and was guilty of not capitalising on starts but had put in a superb performance in the field, including the crucial run out of Ben Stokes in the second innings in Vizag.

"He has complained of stiffness and back issue," a BCCI source told PTI.



India are already reeling with injuries to key players K L Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. Star batter Virat Kohli had missed the first two Tests due to personal reasons and is unlikely to be available for the games in Rajkot and Ranchi as well.



The selectors are yet to announce the squad for the last three Tests.



On Monday, India bounced back to level the five-match series 1-1 with a 106-run victory in Visakhapatnam. England, who have flown back to Abu Dhabi before the third Test in Rajkot, starting on February 15, won the series opener by 28 runs.



India will be assemble in Rajkot on February 11 and England are expected to reach there a day after.