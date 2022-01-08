News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Win in Wanderers step in right direction: Dean Elgar

Win in Wanderers step in right direction: Dean Elgar

Source: PTI
January 08, 2022 12:49 IST
The in at Wanderers against India is a move in the right direction for the South Africa team, according to skipper Dean Elgar, who revealed that while there is room for improvement, the hosts won't be tinkering with their game plan heading into the final Test.

After slumping to a 113-run defeat in the first Test, South Africa bounced back with a superb seven-wicket win here to level the three-match series 1-1.

"It's a positive move, no doubt and a step in the right direction," Elgar was quoted as saying by 'Sports24'.

"We're still going to have challenging encounters coming our way and that includes the next Test that starts on Tuesday. We're going to be pushed to different boundaries and how the guys respond to that is going to be important," he added.

Elgar scored an unbeaten 96 while stitching crucial partnerships with Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma in the second innings to lead his side to a famous victory and the skipper feels the win will fire up the "relatively inexperienced squad" for the final Test.

"However, we're going in the right direction and it's a confidence booster for a lot of the players in the squad.

"We've got a relatively inexperienced squad, but we still know that not everything is going to go our way," Elgar said.

India and South Africa are set to clash in the series-deciding final Test at Newlands, Cape Town from Tuesday and Elgar feels there is room for improvement for the Proteas.

"There were areas that we focused on and going into Cape Town, we'll have to over-emphasise them again," said Elgar.

"We'll have to be strict with our game plan, so we won't be changing too much going into Cape Town with regards to our game plans," he added.

Source: PTI
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

