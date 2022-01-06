'We were 60-70 runs short in first innings'

IMAGE: India's stand-in skipper was candid in his assessment of India's seven-wicket loss to South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Thursday. Photograph: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images/Getty Images

With South Africa chasing 240 on a tricky surface, India were favourites but the hosts put up a memorable batting performance to record a comfortable win in the 2nd Test at the Wanderers on Thursday.

India’s stand-in skipper KL Rahul said their below par first innings score of 202 made a difference in the outcome of the game.

"We all felt we could do something special. 122 (on day four) wasn't going to be that easy to get, the pitch was up and down. But, like I said, the South African batsmen were really determined and got the job done. If I have to be really harsh, after winning the toss we could have put 60-70 runs more."

He also reserved praise for Shardul Thakur, who put an all-round performance in the game including a seven-wicket haul in the first innings.

Rahul also lauded senior batters Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara who struck crucial 50s in the second innings under extreme pressure.

"They've been great players for us, they've always done the job for the team over the years. They've obviously been under the pump a bit, but we believe Pujara and Ajinkya are our best middle order batsmen.

"We always knew they could do something like that. Hopefully that gives them confidence and they can go out in the next Test and put up an even better performance."