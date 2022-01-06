Elgar salutes Rabada for game-changing spell

‘Sometimes KG needs a rocket. You could then almost sense the intensity and focus... he was in the zone.'

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada had figures of 3 for 77, dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant on Day 3, to change the complexion of the Test. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

South Africa skipper Dean Elgar struck a match-winning and unbeaten 96 on day four to script a historic 7-wicket win for his team. On the way, he also took a lot of blow on the body which stood out in his gritty knock.

"I would like to think the knocks I take make me extra motivated to perform. Some would call it stupid and some would call it brave. The bigger picture is for us to win.

"We struggled to get a stable batting line-up and we had to be very patient. We've entrusted those positions to guys we feel can perform those roles and great to see them pull it off," said the southpaw.

On the team's comeback from the loss in the series opener, he said: "The basics of batting and bowling don't go away. We missed that in the first game. Saying that, it wasn't easy. Tough conditions we had to face as a batting unit.

"As a bowling unit, the Indians were on top at times. Massive respect to our bowling unit, they showed a lot of character. With KG (Kagiso Rabada), there was something that happened behind the scenes but we're not going to get into that. Sometimes KG needs a rocket. You could then almost sense the intensity and focus... he was in the zone.

"The moment he has that attitude, he wants to bowl and wants to contribute, you have to use it as a captain. It was awesome to see him on fire."

Elgar is also keeping his cards close to his chest ahead of the series decider.

"I played a domestic game in Cape Town, not going to give away any info. 1-1, South Africa vs India, I don't think you could have written a better script," he added.