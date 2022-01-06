News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Elgar salutes Rabada for game-changing spell

Elgar salutes Rabada for game-changing spell

Source: PTI
January 06, 2022 23:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

‘Sometimes KG needs a rocket. You could then almost sense the intensity and focus... he was in the zone.'

Kagiso Rabada had figures of 3 for 77, dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant to change the complexion of the Test

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada had figures of 3 for 77, dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant on Day 3, to change the complexion of the Test. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

South Africa skipper Dean Elgar struck a match-winning and unbeaten 96 on day four to script a historic 7-wicket win for his team. On the way, he also took a lot of blow on the body which stood out in his gritty knock.

 

"I would like to think the knocks I take make me extra motivated to perform. Some would call it stupid and some would call it brave. The bigger picture is for us to win.

"We struggled to get a stable batting line-up and we had to be very patient. We've entrusted those positions to guys we feel can perform those roles and great to see them pull it off," said the southpaw.

On the team's comeback from the loss in the series opener, he said: "The basics of batting and bowling don't go away. We missed that in the first game. Saying that, it wasn't easy. Tough conditions we had to face as a batting unit.

"As a bowling unit, the Indians were on top at times. Massive respect to our bowling unit, they showed a lot of character. With KG (Kagiso Rabada), there was something that happened behind the scenes but we're not going to get into that. Sometimes KG needs a rocket. You could then almost sense the intensity and focus... he was in the zone.

"The moment he has that attitude, he wants to bowl and wants to contribute, you have to use it as a captain. It was awesome to see him on fire."

Elgar is also keeping his cards close to his chest ahead of the series decider.

"I played a domestic game in Cape Town, not going to give away any info. 1-1, South Africa vs India, I don't think you could have written a better script," he added.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'We were 60-70 runs short in first innings'
'We were 60-70 runs short in first innings'
Form temporary, class permanent: Pujara slams critics
Form temporary, class permanent: Pujara slams critics
This South Africa umpire in 2nd Test has India roots
This South Africa umpire in 2nd Test has India roots
Bulli Bai mastermind held, case solved: Delhi cops
Bulli Bai mastermind held, case solved: Delhi cops
'We were 60-70 runs short in first innings'
'We were 60-70 runs short in first innings'
PE inflows spurt 15% in 2021 to record $40 bn
PE inflows spurt 15% in 2021 to record $40 bn
Here's the update on Kohli, Siraj injuries
Here's the update on Kohli, Siraj injuries

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

PHOTOS: Elgar guides SA to historic win at Wanderers

PHOTOS: Elgar guides SA to historic win at Wanderers

Here's the update on Kohli, Siraj injuries

Here's the update on Kohli, Siraj injuries

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances