PHOTOS: Elgar guides SA to historic victory at Wanderers

PHOTOS: Elgar guides SA to historic victory at Wanderers

Last updated on: January 06, 2022 22:23 IST
IMAGES from Day 4 of the 2nd Test played at the Wanderers on Thursday.

South Africa's Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma celebrate winning the second Test against India

IMAGE: South Africa's Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma celebrate winning the second Test against India. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

South Africa captain Dean Elgar produced a heroic unbeaten innings of 96 runs to lead his team to a seven-wicket victory over India in the second Test at the Wanderers on Thursday.

Elgar defied a hostile Indian attack and body blows from balls that struck him on a difficult pitch to deliver a match-winning performance as he led a successful 240-run chase, fittingly hitting a boundary to secure the victory.

South Africa's Dean Elgar celebrates reaching his 19th Test half century 

IMAGE: South Africa's Dean Elgar celebrates reaching his 19th Test half century. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

South Africa reached 243-3 near the end of a rain-restricted fourth day to level the series after India had won the first Test in Pretoria by 113 runs, with the deciding match to come in Cape Town, starting on Tuesday.

The home team were 118-2 overnight but had to wait as the first two sessions on Thursday were washed out by rain.

Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen eventually resumed their run chase at 3.45pm local time (1345 GMT) under cloudy skies with the outcome still in the balance as the pitch was expected to favour the formidable India attack.

India's Mohammed Shami celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen

IMAGE: India's Mohammed Shami celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

But the two batsmen continued their partnership and added 57 more runs in the first hour’s play as they took on the tourists’ bowling, before Van der Dussen edged Mohammed Shami to first slip and was out for 40.

South Africa still needed 65 to win when the wicket went down and might have quickly spiralled into trouble had Shardul Thakur held onto a catch when new batsmen Temba Bavuma hit the second ball he faced straight back at the bowler.

India's Mayank Agarwal exchanges words with South Africa's Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma as the umpire intervenes

IMAGE: India's Mayank Agarwal exchanges words with South Africa's Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma as the umpire intervenes. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

Thakur was unable to hold onto a stinging shot, and Bavuma went on to make full use of his good fortune to finish 23 not out.

But Elgar was the hero, showing a dogged fighting spirit and leading by example to hand his young team an important and morale-boosting win. He faced 188 balls, hitting 10 boundaries, and was deserving of a century.

It was the first time South Africa had beaten India at the Wanderers and keeps alive their hopes of denying the world's top-ranked team a first-ever series victory in South Africa.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

