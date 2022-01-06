Here's the update on Kohli, Siraj injuries

IMAGE: 'Virat Kohli is looking good and having a knock at the nets. Couple of sessions in Cape Town, he will be good to go'. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Virat Kohli has already been in the nets and "should be fine" for the Test series decider against South Africa, said India's stand in captain K L Rahul on Thursday.

Skipper Kohli was ruled out of the second Test due to upper back spasms.

South Africa won the second Test by seven wickets on Thursday, to level the series.

"Virat is feeling better already, been in the nets the last couple of days fielding and running around and I think he should be fine," said Rahul at the post-match presentation.

Head coach Rahul Dravid too provided an update on Kohli's fitness at the media interaction.

"He is looking good and having a knock at the nets. Couple of sessions in Cape Town, he will be good to go," said the coach.

Rahul also spoke on Mohammad Siraj's hamstring injury that he suffered during the second Test. Despite the injury, Siraj kept bowling in the match but was far from his best.

"Siraj is starting to feel better each day. A couple of days break might really help him. But we have quality on our bench as well, Ishant and Umesh are waiting.

"Looking forward to Cape Town. We expected every game to be competitive. A loss like this is disappointing but we've always been a team that gets hungrier after a loss. Credit to South Africa for the way they batted," said Rahul.