March 16, 2021 11:17 IST

Can India maintain their winning momentum when they take on England in the third T20I at the N M Stadium in Ahmedabad this evening?

IMAGE: Virat Kohli returned to form in the second T20 International against England, March 14, 2021. Photograph: BCCI

Will the Englishmen stun the Indians as they did in game 1 last Friday?

Time to vote!