Last updated on: March 15, 2021 17:12 IST

IMAGE: Many Congratulations to you Boom Boom and your bride! Photographs: Kind courtesy, Jasprit Bumrah/Twitter

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesgan wed in Goa on Monday.

Bumrah had opted out of the fourth Test and the ongoing limited overs series against England, citing personal reasons.

'Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course,' Sanjana and Boom Boom captioned their pictures.

'Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana'