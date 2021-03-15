News
Select Team: Will Rohit and Ishan open?

By HARISH KOTIAN
March 15, 2021 20:18 IST
IMAGE: Rohit Sharma was rested for the first two T20 Internationals against England. Photograph: BCCI
 

What changes will Head Coach Ravi Shastri and Captain Virat Kohli make in the playing eleven for the third T20 International against England on Tuesday evening?

With plenty of players to choose from, will Shastri and Kohli tinker with the team that bounced back on Sunday with a complete performance with both bat and ball against England?

Will Rohit Sharma return to the playing XI, partnering his Mumbai Indians team-mate Ishan Kishan at the top of the order?

Will Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Rahul Chahar replace Royal Challengers Bangalore's Yuzvendra Chahal, who was unimpressive in the first two games?

Will Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia replace RCB's Washington Sundar?

Will RCB's Navdeep Saini get picked instead of Chennai Super Kings' Shardul Thakur who bowled superbly at the end of the English innings?

Who do you think should be part of the Indian XI in Tuesday's third T20 International?

HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
