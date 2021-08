India ended the third day of the third Test at Headingley at 215 for the loss of two wickets.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, right, and Cheteshwar Pujara leave the field at the end of day three of the third Test at Leeds, August 27, 2021. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

India now trail England by 139 runs.

Will the Indian batsmen fight back and build a huge lead?

Time to Vote!