News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli to miss ODI series in South Africa?

Kohli to miss ODI series in South Africa?

By Rediff Cricket
December 14, 2021 10:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has reportedly informed the BCCI that he will skip the three-match ODI series in South Africa, starting on January 19. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Virat Kohli is likely to miss the ODI series in South Africa as he is taking a break at the end of the Test series.

 

Kohli will lead India in the three-match Test series against South Africa, which starts on December 26, but has reportedly informed the BCCI that he will skip the three-match ODI series, starting on January 19.

"Kohli had informed the Indian cricket board (BCCI) in advance that he would take a break in early January. Since the ODI series coincides with the first birthday of his daughter, Kohli had communicated that he could not participate in the One-day series," said a report in the Times of India.

Kohli's daughter Vamika was born on January 11 this year and the India Test captain is likely to celebrate his daughter's birthday after the conclusion of the third and final Test in South Africa, to be played from January 11 to 15.

Kohli was recently removed as India's ODI captain with Rohit Sharma appointed in his place.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had revealed why the selectors had decided to replace Kohli with Rohit as India's captain in the 50-overs format.

"Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but, obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats," Ganguly said.

"So it was decided that Virat will continue as Test captain and Rohit will take over as the white-ball captain. I, as President, personally spoke to Virat Kohli; so did the chairman of selectors.

"We have full faith in Rohit Sharma's leadership abilities, and Virat will continue as the Test captain. We are confident that Indian cricket is in good hands. We thank Virat Kohli for his contributions as captain in the white-ball format," the BCCI president added.

Interestingly, both Kohli and Rohit won't be playing with each other for now as the latter has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series in South Africa because of injury.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Who is Priyank Panchal?
Who is Priyank Panchal?
Big blow for India as Rohit ruled out of SA Tests
Big blow for India as Rohit ruled out of SA Tests
Kohli led from the front; enjoyed under him: Rohit
Kohli led from the front; enjoyed under him: Rohit
Miss Universe's Family Celebrates!
Miss Universe's Family Celebrates!
Conman spoofed Amit Shah's no to befriend Jacqueline
Conman spoofed Amit Shah's no to befriend Jacqueline
The Next Big Tech Revolution
The Next Big Tech Revolution
What Movie is Kapil Dev Promoting?
What Movie is Kapil Dev Promoting?

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

More like this

Former selector rejects Shastri's claims

Former selector rejects Shastri's claims

What Movie is Kapil Dev Promoting?

What Movie is Kapil Dev Promoting?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances