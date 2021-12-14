News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What Movie is Kapil Dev Promoting?

What Movie is Kapil Dev Promoting?

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: December 14, 2021 10:37 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the incomparable Kapil Dev -- inarguably, the finest all-rounder Indian cricket has produced -- promoting Kabir Khan's '83, based on the glorious campaign in June 198 when India stunned the cricketing world and won the World Cup.

 

Kapil Dev

IMAGE: Kapil Paaji speaks at an event to promote '83, which releases in theatres on December 24. All photographs: PTI Photo

 

 
Kapil Dev

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev and from the photographs we have seen so far has got the great man's distinctive bowling and batting styles pitch perfect.

 

Kapil Dev

IMAGE: June 25, 1983 -- when Kapil Dev's team defeated Clive Lloyd's mighty West Indies side, twice winners of the World Cup -- changed Indian cricket forever. India last won the World Cup on April 2, 2011. Time to win another one, folks!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

Rediff Cricket
