News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Leave alone 400 seats, BJP won't get more than...: Rahul

Leave alone 400 seats, BJP won't get more than...: Rahul

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 06, 2024 15:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the ongoing Lok Sabha election is aimed at saving the country's Constitution, which he claimed the BJP and RSS want to change.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a an election rally at Jobat town in Alirajpur district under the Ratlam-Jhabua Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh. Photograph: @INCIndia/X

Addressing a public meeting at Jobat town in Alirajpur district under the Ratlam-Jhabua Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi also said the Congress government will ensure the 50 per cent cap on reservation is removed in the interest of the people.

The former Congress president again batted for a caste census, claiming it will reveal everything about the status of people and change the direction of politics in the country.

 

"This election is being held to save the country's Constitution. The BJP, RSS want to change it, but the Congress and the (opposition) INDIA alliance are trying to save it," Gandhi said.

He said the BJP gave the slogan of "400 paar" (aiming to win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats) with an intention to change the Constitution.

"Leave alone 400 seats, the BJP will not get more than 150 seats this time," the Wayanad MP claimed.

Gandhi also said the Congress government will launch the 'Pehli Naukri Pakki' scheme to ensure the youth get one-year apprenticeship in companies and a job after that.

During the training period, the youth will get an allowance of Rs 8,500 per month which amounts to Rs 1 lakh in a year, he said.

Gandhi also said that once his party comes to power, it will start transferring Rs 8,500 per month into the accounts of women to make them "lakhpati".

The Congress has fielded former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria against BJP's Anita Nagar Chauhan from the tribal-dominated Ratlam-Jhabua seat where polling will be held on May 13.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is Election Slipping Out Of Modi's Hands?
Is Election Slipping Out Of Modi's Hands?
Has BJP Fallen In Congress Trap?
Has BJP Fallen In Congress Trap?
When Modi's Hindu-Muslim Rhetoric Backfired
When Modi's Hindu-Muslim Rhetoric Backfired
Finch hails Jadeja as 'absolute class' for CSK
Finch hails Jadeja as 'absolute class' for CSK
DC's Fraser-McGurk, Pant brace for battle vs Royals
DC's Fraser-McGurk, Pant brace for battle vs Royals
LSG's Naveen admits defeat against Narine's brilliance
LSG's Naveen admits defeat against Narine's brilliance
How Tech Mahindra can achieve 3-year targets
How Tech Mahindra can achieve 3-year targets
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Modi Is Being Outnumbered And Out-Rallied

Modi Is Being Outnumbered And Out-Rallied

'We've not quit BJP...'

'We've not quit BJP...'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances