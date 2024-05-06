LSG's Naveen admits defeat against Narine's brilliance

We'd our plans but everything went Sunil Narine's way: Naveen Ul Haq

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders opener Sunil Narine hits a six during his 39-ball 81 in the IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants, in Lucknow, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Sunil Narine continued his explosive run in IPL 2024, scoring 81 off 39 balls, as Kolkata Knight Riders trounced Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs runs, in Lucknow, on Sunday.

LSG fast bowler Naveen Ul Haq conceded that all their plans failed against the star West Indian allrounder.

"I think he played quite well. We had a plan of bowling bouncers and yorkers and mixing it up and not being predictable against him. We did that but he played quite a brilliant innings to be honest," he said.

"It wasn't like he was slogging and everything was going top edge or anything like slicing the ball. He was properly middling it and that's the case like from the beginning of the season."

"He's been middling it. Everything going his way. So yeah, it was a great knock by him."

The Afghan seamer said LSG could have produced a better show with the bat but they can't dwell on defeat too much as they need to focus on the next game.

"The amount of games that we have played in Lucknow, I think this was the best wicket to bat on. We did not do the things in the chase that we did - say in the game at Chepauk, where the target was very high. It was not like bad or anything, there was nothing for the bowlers," Naveen said.

"Pressure is always there on whatever score you are chasing. Every team has a bad day, and we cannot keep focusing on that, we have to move on."