Big blow for India as Rohit ruled out of SA Tests

Big blow for India as Rohit ruled out of SA Tests

Last updated on: December 13, 2021 19:42 IST
Priyank Panchal replaces injured Rohit Sharma in India's Test squad, the BCCI stated. 

Rohit Sharma suffered a hit on the hands during throwdowns before the hamstring issue resurfaced while batting in the nets on Monday 

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma suffered a hit on the hands during throwdowns, before the hamstring issue resurfaced while batting in the nets on Monday. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

India's vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the upcoming South Africa Test series due to a hamstring injury, the BCCI tweeted on Monday.

 

“Rohit sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. Priyank Panchal replaces injured Rohit Sharma in India's Test squad,” the BCCI said in a statement on Monday.

According to PTI, Rohit's hamstring injury resurfaced during the team's net session in Mumbai where he also sustained a hit on his hand while taking throwdowns.

Panchal got a call-up on the back of a 96 in an A Test match against South Africa A recently.

Panchal is no greenhorn as he has 100 first-class matches under his belt with 7011 runs, including 24 centuries.

He has been a part of a very successful Gujarat team that won the Ranji Trophy under Parthiv Patel and has been an India A captain.

He was fighting for the reserve opener's slot with Abhimanyu Easwaran but pipped the Bengal man as the latter batted at No.3 in the A series.

The first Test between South Africa and India starts on December 26 in Centurion.

