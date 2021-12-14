IMAGE: Priyank Panchal trains with the Indian cricket team at Chepauk in February this year. He was part of an extended India squad for the four-Test home series against England. Photograph: Panchal Priyank/Instagram

Gujarat batsman Priyank Panchal has been included in the Indian Test squad for the tour of South Africa as a replacement for injured Rohit Sharma.

Panchal got a call-up to the Test squad after Rohit was ruled out of the South Africa Test series due to a hamstring injury.

So, who is Priyank Panchal?

Panchal, who has played 100 first class matches, made his Ranji Trophy debut for Gujarat in 2008 and has matured with time. Scoring at an average of 45.45, he tallies 7,011 runs with 24 centuries to his name.

The 31 year old rose to prominence five years ago when he was instrumental in helping Gujarat win its first Ranji title.

In the 2016-2017 season, the right-handed batter struck 1,310 runs -- the most runs scored by a batsman that Ranji season -- and a career-best 314 against Punjab to lead his team to Ranji Trophy glory.

In 75 List A games, the opening batsman has scored 2,854 at an average of 40.19, having hit five tons.

His consistent performances over the years earned him an India A call-up before he receiving his first call-up to the Indian senior squad earlier this year.

In the home series against England in early 2021, Panchal was named among the reserve openers for those Tests alongside Abhimanyu Easwaran.

In the recent 'A' series against South Africa, Panchal lead the India 'A' team in two of the three four-day games in Bloemfontein, and his call-up for the South Africa tour has come on the back of a well-made 96 in one of the three innings.

With Mayank Agarwal and K L Rahul automatic picks for the openers's spots for the Tests on the South Africa tour, Panchal will have to wait on the sidelines until his big debut arrives.