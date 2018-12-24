Virat Kohli reviews Zero

Last updated on: December 24, 2018 10:17 IST

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Virat Kohli/Twitter

Despite the Indian cricket team's hectic schedule in Australia, there was no stopping Virat Kohli from catching wife Anushka's performance in her latest release Zero.

India captain Kohli, who is preparing for the third Test against Australia starting at MCG on Wednesday, took some time off to watch the movie at a Melbourne mall.



"Saw @Zero21Dec and loved the entertainment it brought. I enjoyed myself. Everyone played their parts well. Loved @AnushkaSharma performance because I felt it was a very challenging role and she was outstanding," he tweeted on Sunday.



Zero, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, released on Friday.

The four-match series is level at 1-1, with India winning the series opener by 31 runs, before Australia bounced back to win the second Test in Perth by 146 runs.