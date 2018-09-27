Virat Kohli's tribute to wife Anushka will melt your heart

September 27, 2018 10:23 IST

IMAGE: Kohli took to social media to thank his wife. Photograph: Courtesy sabyasachiofficial/Instagram

Be it Kohli blowing kisses to Anushka on achieving every cricket milestone or Anushka talking about him, the two just cannot stop raving about each other.

A day after he received the Khel Ratna, India’s highest sporting honor, by President Ram Nath Kovind, Kohli took to social media to thank his wife for inspiring him to push forward and guiding him to do the right thing.

“The person that inspires me to push forward despite all obstacles. The person that guides me to do the right thing in life against all odds. The person that has changed me inside out and made me realise the power of true love. My strength. My soulmate,” the 29-year-old wrote.

IMAGE: Kohli posted this photograph of his wife with the note. Photograph: Courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

The world's No.1 Test batsman as per the ICC rankings, has been in stupendous form in the past three years though he missed out of the top award despite nominations in 2016 and 2017.

Kohli received the Arjuna award in 2013 and the Padma Shri last year.