rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Virat Kohli's tribute to wife Anushka will melt your heart

Virat Kohli's tribute to wife Anushka will melt your heart

September 27, 2018 10:23 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Kohli took to social media to thank his wife. Photograph: Courtesy sabyasachiofficial/Instagram

Be it Kohli blowing kisses to Anushka on achieving every cricket milestone or Anushka talking about him, the two just cannot stop raving about each other.

 

A day after he received the Khel Ratna, India’s highest sporting honor, by President Ram Nath Kovind, Kohli took to social media to thank his wife for inspiring him to push forward and guiding him to do the right thing.

“The person that inspires me to push forward despite all obstacles. The person that guides me to do the right thing in life against all odds. The person that has changed me inside out and made me realise the power of true love. My strength. My soulmate,” the 29-year-old wrote.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Kohli posted this photograph of his wife with the note. Photograph: Courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

The world's No.1 Test batsman as per the ICC rankings, has been in stupendous form in the past three years though he missed out of the top award despite nominations in 2016 and 2017.

Kohli received the Arjuna award in 2013 and the Padma Shri last year.

Rediff Sports Desk
Tags: Anushka, IMAGE, Kohli, ICC, Ram Nath Kovind
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use