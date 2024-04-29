News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » LSG get huge boost before crucial match

LSG get huge boost before crucial match

Source: PTI
April 29, 2024 21:22 IST
Mayank Yadav

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

India's newest pace sensation Mayank Yadav has completely recovered from his lower abdominal strain and is expected to be listed in the playing 12 for Lucknow Super Giants' home IPL match against Mumbai Indians in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Mayank, who repeatedly bowled 155-plus thunderbolts, got back-to-back 'player of the match' awards in the first two games before sustaining a strain after bowling one over in his third game.

 

The 21 year-old is back to peak fitness after three weeks of complete rehabilitation.

"Mayank is fit and he has passed all his fitness tests and (we're) excited (to) have him back playing potential 12 tomorrow," Morkel said at a pre-match press conference.

Mayank has so far taken six wickets in three games. 

Source: PTI
Mitchell's 5 Catches Grabs The Show
LSG vs MI: One final chance for K L Rahul...
King Kohli shuts down critics in style!
SRK demands Rinku Singh in T20 World Cup squad!
Sexual abuse: Prajwal will be suspended, says HDK
India's T20 WC squad announcement on Tuesday
Payments banks bat for new model
