rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » These Virat-Anushka pictures will melt your heart!

These Virat-Anushka pictures will melt your heart!

July 20, 2018 15:32 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s adorable picture. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

Indian captain Virat Kohli and actor wife Anushka Sharma are a couple so much in love.

Kohli and Anushka are currently in England, where the Indian team is on tour for three months.

 

During their time in England the much in love couple have been shared pictures on social media.

This new picture shows Anushka leaning on her Kohli’s shoulders at the back seat of a car. She’s wearing a yellow summer dress while Kohli is sporting a grey jacket and white t-shirt.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Another adorable picture. Photograph: Anushka Sharma/Twitter

Anushka recently concluded filming of Sui Dhaaga, in which she will appear opposite Varun Dhawan. She often travels with the team and is seen cheering her husband from the stands.

The couple leaves no stone unturned in being supportive of each other’s work.

Rediff Sports Desk
Tags: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, IMAGE, Varun Dhawan, England
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use