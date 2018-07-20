These Virat-Anushka pictures will melt your heart!

July 20, 2018 15:32 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s adorable picture. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

Indian captain Virat Kohli and actor wife Anushka Sharma are a couple so much in love.

Kohli and Anushka are currently in England, where the Indian team is on tour for three months.

During their time in England the much in love couple have been shared pictures on social media.

This new picture shows Anushka leaning on her Kohli’s shoulders at the back seat of a car. She’s wearing a yellow summer dress while Kohli is sporting a grey jacket and white t-shirt.

IMAGE: Another adorable picture. Photograph: Anushka Sharma/Twitter

Anushka recently concluded filming of Sui Dhaaga, in which she will appear opposite Varun Dhawan. She often travels with the team and is seen cheering her husband from the stands.

The couple leaves no stone unturned in being supportive of each other’s work.