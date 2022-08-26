News
'7+18. Our partnerships will be special'

By Rediff Cricket
August 26, 2022 09:20 IST
Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Twitter

Virat Kohli enjoys incredible camaradrie with Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

On Thursday, Kohli shared a heartfelt post for MSD.

'Being this man's trusted deputy was the most enjoyable and exciting period in my career.'

'Our partnerships would always be special to me forever. 7+18', Kohli tweeted.

7 is Dhoni's jersey number while Kohli sports jersey number 18.

It was under Dhoni's leadership that Kohli became the player that he is today and both stars have time and time again showed the kind of mutual respect they have for each other.

 
Rediff Cricket
