News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pathan slams airline staff for 'rude' behaviour

Pathan slams airline staff for 'rude' behaviour

Source: PTI
August 26, 2022 00:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Irfan Pathan, who was travelling to Dubai from Mumbai with his family, was upset with the staff's behaviour at the Vistara check-in counter at the Mumbai airport. Photograph: Irfan Pathan/Instagram

Vistara airlines on Thursday assured Irfan Pathan that all corrective measures will be taken as required after the former India cricketer flagged a 'bad experience' with the airline staff at the Mumbai airport.

 

Pathan, who was travelling to Dubai from Mumbai with his family, was upset with the staff at the Vistara check-in counter at the Mumbai airport.

According to him, the airline was involuntarily downgrading his ticket class which was a confirmed booking, and that he was made to wait at the counter for a resolution.

"Along with me, my wife, my 8-month old infant and 5 years old child also had to go through this... The ground staff were rude giving various excuses. In fact, couple of passengers also had to go through the same experience. I don't understand why they oversold the flight and how is this even approved by the management?," he said in the tweet and sought immediate action.

In response to Pathan's tweet that was posted on Wednesday evening, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said, "Sorry to hear this, @IrfanPathan ! @airvistara, please examine and respond".

Vistara replied saying the airline was very concerned to hear about the experience and was investigating the incident on priority.

Vistara on Thursday took to Twitter saying the airline has made note of all the details shared by him and "shall take all corrective measures as required".

Replying to the airline, Pathan said, "Thank you for the communication."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
When Jemmy Met Washy
When Jemmy Met Washy
Punjab Kings part ways with head coach Kumble
Punjab Kings part ways with head coach Kumble
Toilet Break and A Trial: Mukesh's journey to India A
Toilet Break and A Trial: Mukesh's journey to India A
Fit-again Neeraj eyes history at Diamond League
Fit-again Neeraj eyes history at Diamond League
PIX: Benzema UEFA player of year; Ancelotti best coach
PIX: Benzema UEFA player of year; Ancelotti best coach
PHOTOS: Bairstow leads England's recovery on Day 1
PHOTOS: Bairstow leads England's recovery on Day 1
Continue ops to end terrorism in J-K: Shah to forces
Continue ops to end terrorism in J-K: Shah to forces

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

SEE: Kohli Greets Babar!

SEE: Kohli Greets Babar!

Check Out Asia Cup 2022 Schedule

Check Out Asia Cup 2022 Schedule

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances