Kohli Gets Into Groove For Asia Cup

Kohli Gets Into Groove For Asia Cup

By Rediff Cricket
August 25, 2022 09:34 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: A screen grab of Virat Kohli stepping out against Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin during the nets.

Team India had its first training session for the Asia Cup on Wednesday, August 24, and Virat Kohli was among the batters who broke sweat during the net sessions at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Kohli, who was on a month-long break from cricket, took on the spinners almost immediately during the nets session.

He slog-swept all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for a six over deep mid-wicket, then stepped out against Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin during the nets, and let out a chuckle when he failed to connect one properly.

 
Rediff Cricket
