Check Out Asia Cup 2022 Schedule

By Rediff Cricket
August 25, 2022 15:41 IST
IMAGE: Fans are all set to be treated to three India-Pakistan games in Asia Cup 2022. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

The 15th Asia Cup tournament will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

The tournament, which returns after a four-year absence, will be played in the T20 format this year with an eye on the T20 World Cup later this year.

Asia's five Test nations -- India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan -- along with qualifiers Hong Kong are the six participants.

Sri Lanka kick off the tournament with their opening match against Afghanistan in Dubai on Saturday, August 27, followed by the high-profile clash between India and Pakistan a day later at the same venue.

Fans are all set to be treated to as many as three India versus Pakistan matches. The two teams are expected to finish in the top two after the league stage matches. That gives the teams another shot at each other in the Super Four stage.

The top two teams then qualify for the final on September 11 in Dubai.

Check out the Asia Cup 2022 Schedule:

 
Date Match Venue Time
August 27 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dubai 1930 IST
August 28 India vs Pakistan Dubai 1930 IST
August 30 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Sharjah 1930 IST
August 31 India vs Hong Kong Dubai 1930 IST
September 1 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Dubai 1930 IST
September 2 Pakistan vs Hong Kong Sharjah 1930 IST
September 3 Super Four Match 1 (B1 vs B2) Sharjah 1930 IST
September 4 Super Four Match 1 (A1 vs A2) Dubai 1930 IST
September 6 Super Four Match 1 (A1 vs B1) Dubai 1930 IST
September 7 Super Four Match 1 (A2 vs B2) Dubai 1930 IST
September 8 Super Four Match 1 (A1 vs B2) Dubai 1930 IST
September 9 Super Four Match 1 (B1 vs A2) Dubai 1930 IST
September 11 FINAL Dubai 1930 IST
Rediff Cricket
