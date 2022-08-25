IMAGE: Virat Kohli greets Babar Azam ahead of the Indian team's training session in Dubai on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Members of the Indian cricket team that have reached Dubai ahead of the Asia Cup starting on Saturday, started prepping for the continental tournament on Wednesday.

The BCCI tweeted a small video clip of Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya interacting with Afghanistan star spinners Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi. Hardik and Rashid are, of course, part of the Gujarat Titans franchise in the IPL.

Virat Kohli was seen greeting and chatting up with Rashid and later, he greeted Pakistan Captain Babar Azam with a handshake, a warm smile and an exchange of a few words.

The moment was reminiscent of the time Kohli congratulated Mohammed Rizwan with a warm hug after Pakistan beat India in the opening match of the 2021 T20 World Cup last October.

India play Pakistan in the opening encounter of the Asia Cup on Sunday.