News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Punjab Kings part ways with head coach Kumble

Punjab Kings part ways with head coach Kumble

Source: PTI
August 25, 2022 22:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Punjab Kings failed to live up to expectations under Anil Kumble, finishing in the lower half of the points table in the two seasons of IPL under him. Photograph: BCCI

India spin legend Anil Kumble's stint as head coach at Punjab Kings has ended after the IPL franchise decided against renewing his contract.

 

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the decision to part ways with Kumble was taken by a board comprising multiple owners, including Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, industrialists Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia and Karan Paul and the team's chief executive officer Satish Menon.

The franchise is looking for a new coach, and an announcement is expected soon.

Former India captain Kumble was appointed as Punjab Kings head coach ahead of the 2020 IPL season. The team failed to live up to expectations under Kumble, finishing in the lower half of the points table in the two seasons of IPL under him.

The Punjab Kings have made it to the IPL play-offs only twice, with just a single final appearance in 2014 in which they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kumble was in charge of the team in 42 matches, winning 18 and losing 22 of them, and two games finished tied.

Kumble had earlier served as the mentor for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore before taking over the coaching responsibilities of the Indian team in 2016.

Meanwhile, the franchise also rubbished speculation that Mayank Agarwal may be replaced as captain this year.

"News reports published by a certain sports news website pertaining to captaincy of the Punjab Kings franchise have been making the rounds in the last few days. We would like to state that no official of the team has issued any statement on the same," said the franchise.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Now, standing tickets for India-Pak WC clash at MCG!
Now, standing tickets for India-Pak WC clash at MCG!
Toilet Break and A Trial: Mukesh's journey to India A
Toilet Break and A Trial: Mukesh's journey to India A
SEE: Kohli Greets Babar!
SEE: Kohli Greets Babar!
US Open Qualifiers: Yuki advances to second round
US Open Qualifiers: Yuki advances to second round
Fit-again Neeraj aims to shine at Diamond League
Fit-again Neeraj aims to shine at Diamond League
SC panels seek better privacy, cyber security laws
SC panels seek better privacy, cyber security laws
Djokovic says unable to travel to New York for US Open
Djokovic says unable to travel to New York for US Open

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Check Out Asia Cup 2022 Schedule

Check Out Asia Cup 2022 Schedule

When Jemmy Met Washy

When Jemmy Met Washy

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances