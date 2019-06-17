Virat Kohli: Maintaining his swag since the '90s

June 17, 2019 18:27 IST

Riding high on India's thunderous victory against Pakistan, captain Virat Kohli had some fun on social media as he shared a picture from his childhood.

Seeing the post, it is safe to say that the ace batsman has always loved posing in front of the camera.



He posted a collage of two photos, one from his childhood and another from India's match against Pakistan on Sunday. One thing is common in both - his pose.



With both hands rested on his waist, Kohli is looking up at the sky as the camera captures him. "Doing it since the early 90s," read his caption on Twitter on Monday.



Kohli has been in sensational form in the ongoing World Cup - scoring 205 runs in the tournament so far.



On Sunday, he became the fastest batsman to reach the 11,000 run-mark in ODIs, breaking the previous record held by India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar.



Put into bat, India posted a huge 336 for five courtesy of opener Rohit Sharma's 24th ODI century, before they went on to register a thumping win by 89 runs.



India extended their unbeaten record to 7-0 against Pakistan in World Cups.



Out of their four matches in the ongoing tournament, India has won three and have a total of seven points. They have defeated South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan while their match against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain.



India will next face Afghanistan on Saturday, June 22.