Kuldeep's 'ball of the century'

June 17, 2019 11:12 IST

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav, left, celebrates after dismissing Babar Azam. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

Remember how Shane Warne announced his arrival on the cricketing world's stage with his ball of the century, bamboozling Mike Gatting all ends up.

Cricketing pundits believe Kuldeep Yadav produced a ball for the new century when he bowled Babar Azam during the India-Pakistan game at Old Trafford on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

'Kuldeep Yadav picks perfect moment to deliver own 'ball of the century',' declared The Times, London.

'One of the great thrills of watching a global sporting event is the joy of witnessing the defining success of a player's life; of pressing your nose up against the glass of a pivotal moment in another human's existence. For the India wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, 24 and playing in his first World Cup, this had the feel of one of those days to which all the others have been building,' wrote Times cricket writer James Gheerbrant.

'Facing Azam, the eighth-ranked batsman in ODIs and one of the world's best players of spin,' Gheerbrant wrote, 'Kuldeep tossed the final delivery of his sixth over just a fraction higher. The ball drifted across Babar, drawing him out of his crease, unsure whether to cover the googly, then dipped wickedly, bit off the pitch and ripped viciously through the gap between bat and pad before kissing the top of the off-stump bail.'

You can watch Kuldeep's magic in the video, kind courtesy the ICC, here.

As Gheerbrant noted in the Times: 'On one spotlit day when he felt the weight of a nation and the eyes of the world, it was Kuldeep who fatally undermined Pakistan's challenge, and summoned the moment into which he had poured a lifetime.