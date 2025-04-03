What Happened to Virat Kohli?

IMAGE: Virat Kohli injured his finger while attempting to stop a boundary off Sai Sudharsan’s drive. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli gave Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans a brief scare during their IPL 2025 clash against Gujarat Titans on Wednesday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

While fielding at deep mid-wicket in the 12th over of GT’s chase, Kohli injured his finger while attempting to stop a boundary off Sai Sudharsan’s drive. The ball slipped through his hands and raced to the ropes, leaving him visibly uncomfortable.

RCB’s physio rushed in for treatment, but Kohli soldiered on, continuing to field for the remainder of the game. After the match, head coach Andy Flower reassured fans that the star batter was in no serious trouble.

"Virat looks fine, he's okay," Flower confirmed in the post-match press conference.

It wasn’t a memorable outing for Kohli with the bat, as he managed just 7 runs off 6 balls before falling to Arshad Khan—his first sub-40 score of the season. Attempting to pull a short ball, he mistimed it and found the fielder at deep backward square leg.

Despite the minor injury and a rare failure with the bat, Kohli remains fit and available, much to the relief of RCB and Indian cricket fans.