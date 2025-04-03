HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » What Happened to Virat Kohli?

What Happened to Virat Kohli?

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 03, 2025 11:59 IST

x

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli injured his finger while attempting to stop a boundary off Sai Sudharsan’s drive. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli gave Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans a brief scare during their IPL 2025 clash against Gujarat Titans on Wednesday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

While fielding at deep mid-wicket in the 12th over of GT’s chase, Kohli injured his finger while attempting to stop a boundary off Sai Sudharsan’s drive. The ball slipped through his hands and raced to the ropes, leaving him visibly uncomfortable.

RCB’s physio rushed in for treatment, but Kohli soldiered on, continuing to field for the remainder of the game. After the match, head coach Andy Flower reassured fans that the star batter was in no serious trouble.

 

"Virat looks fine, he's okay," Flower confirmed in the post-match press conference.

Virat Kohli

It wasn’t a memorable outing for Kohli with the bat, as he managed just 7 runs off 6 balls before falling to Arshad Khan—his first sub-40 score of the season. Attempting to pull a short ball, he mistimed it and found the fielder at deep backward square leg.

Despite the minor injury and a rare failure with the bat, Kohli remains fit and available, much to the relief of RCB and Indian cricket fans.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Is Everything Fine Between Kohli, Gill?
Is Everything Fine Between Kohli, Gill?
Harvinder Singh: Coach Behind Ashwani Kumar's Rise
Harvinder Singh: Coach Behind Ashwani Kumar's Rise
GT Vs RCB: Who Bowled Best? Vote!
GT Vs RCB: Who Bowled Best? Vote!
IPL PIX: Siraj, Buttler shine as Titans thump RCB
IPL PIX: Siraj, Buttler shine as Titans thump RCB
GT Vs RCB: Who Batted Best? Vote!
GT Vs RCB: Who Batted Best? Vote!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Countries Where Divorce Is Rare

webstory image 3

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Launched In India

VIDEOS

'Like Mahatma Gandhi, I tear this Bill': Owaisi during Waqf Bill debate19:19

'Like Mahatma Gandhi, I tear this Bill': Owaisi during...

Pak Army violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir1:22

Pak Army violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir

PM Modi receives grand welcome by Indian diaspora in Bangkok2:35

PM Modi receives grand welcome by Indian diaspora in Bangkok

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD