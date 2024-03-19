'I am ready, I am pumped': SRH captain Cummins

IMAGE: Pat Cummins has achieved huge success as Australia captain, leading the team to victory in the World Test Championship and the 2023 ODI World Cup. Photograph: Sunrisers Hyderabad/Instagram

Australia's World Cup winning captain Pat Cummins said he is excited to play in IPL 2024 as he arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday to join his team Sunrisers Hyderabad.



SRH broke the bank to sign up all-rounder Cummins Rs 20.5 crore -- the second most expensive player in the history of IPL. He replaced South Africa's Aiden Markram, who captained SRH in IPL 2023.



"I am ready, I am pumped," declared Cummins on his arrival.

"I am excited to be here, it is great to be here, can't wait for the season to get started."



This will be the first captaincy stint for Cummins in the IPL. He had earlier played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils.



2016 IPL champions Sunrisers are hoping for a turnaround in their fortunes after failing to make it to play-offs in the last three seasons.



In the 42 IPL matches, he has played so far, Cummins has taken 45 wickets with 4/34 being his best bowling figures in a match. With the bat, he has scored 379 runs at an average of 18.95 with 66 not out being the highest.



He made his IPL debut in 2014 for KKR but played just one match that season. He had a stint with Delhi Daredevils in 2017 and opted out of the IPL for a few years. He returned to KKR as the costliest player of IPL 2020 auction with a whopping price tag of Rs 15.50 crore.



He was with KKR till 2022 and withdrew from IPL 2023 to focus on international cricket. He entered the auction for the 2024 season, where he became the first player in IPL history to get a bid of Rs 20 crore and above, though his national team-mate Mitchell Starc overtook him with Rs 24.75 crore bid from KKR.



For SRH, Cummins will be their third captain in three seasons. New Zealand's Kane Williamson led SRH to an eighth-place finish in 2022 before he was released.



In the 2023 season, SRH finished last under Markram's captaincy with only four wins in 14 league games. Markram remains in the SRH squad for the upcoming season.



SRH will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on March 23.