PIX: KKR unveil new match jersey for IPL 2024

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders' new jersey for IPL 2024. Photograph: KKR/Instagram

With all their top players having joined the squad, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders unveiled their match jersey ahead of IPL 2024 in a grand ceremony in Kolkata on Monday.

"The armour of our Knights Presenting, our official matchday jersey for #TATAIPL2024!" KKR said in a post on X on Monday.

IMAGE: KKR captain Shreyas Iyer. Photograph: KKR/Instagram

KKR's only two IPL titles came under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir in 2012 and 2014. He played for KKR from 2011 to 2017 during which they qualified for the play-offs five times and also reached the final of the Champions League T20 in 2014.



"I did not make Kolkata Knight Riders successful, it was KKR that made me a successful leader. KKR meant passion, honesty, sacrifice, and selflessness. I have to thank Shah Rukh Khan and Venky Mysore (the CEO). SRK taught me honesty, dignity, and being fair to everyone. Every player says this about their own franchise's supporters but I mean it - it's the most passionate and the most loyal fan base. I can assure you of one thing - we will fight for our pride, we will fight for your pride, for your joy, and to bring smiles to your faces," said Gambhir.

IMAGE: KKR's batting star Rinku Singh. Photograph: KKR/Instagram

KKR have failed to qualify for the play-offs in the last two seasons. Captain Shreyas Iyer, who has been struggling with back trouble in the last few weeks, is confident that KKR have the squad to go all the way ijn IPL 2024.

IMAGE: KKR's star all-rounder Andre Russell. Photograph: KKR/Instagram

"I feel that all the players in the squad all match winners in their own way and they have proved it in the past as well. I am looking forward to having some great memories this season and fingers crossed, lift the trophy as well. Great moments are born with great opportunities and captaining this squad in front of 60,000 fans in the stadium when the atmosphere will be electrifying and crowd will be bustling - I cannot wait for it," said Iyer.

IMAGE: Legendary singer Usha Uthup is a die-hard KKR fan! Photograph: KKR/Instagram

Head coach Chandrakant Pandit said the KKR players will have the 'freedom' to play in their own style.



"Every individual, young and experienced, and even support staff, had contributed. Players at this level know their own responsibilities and one must give them the freedom to play at the best of their ability. When they go out, they have always shown that aggression, that fire in the belly, and we have always seen that spirit in the dressing room. There was also some great motivation behind it - Kolkata's people loved them so much and they did not want to disappoint them," he said.