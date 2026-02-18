Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Visit Vrindavan Ashram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently visited Premanand Maharaj's Keli Kunj Ashram in Vrindavan, engaging in spiritual practices and seeking solace, showcasing their devotion and commitment to finding inner peace.

IMAGE: Screengrab of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.



Team India has been unbeaten in the 2026 T20 World Cup but the man who played an important role in the 2024 T20 victory has chosen to stay away from all the buzz.

Former India captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma were at Premanand Maharaj’s Keli Kunj Ashram in Vrindavan on Tuesday. The couple spent nearly an hour in quiet prayer, devotional singing, and reflection, soaking in the stillness of the sacred space.

A video shared by the ashram on Bhajan Marg’s YouTube channel shows them sitting among devotees, fully attentive and calm, as they listened to Premanand Maharaj’s spiritual discourse.

The visit came just days after their son Akaay’s birthday on February 15.

On previous visits, they’ve sought guidance from Premanand Maharaj about life, purpose. In recent years, they’ve also visited sacred spaces like Mahakaleshwar Temple and Neem Karoli Baba Ashram.