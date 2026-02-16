HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda: 'Shaadi Kab Hai?'

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda: 'Shaadi Kab Hai?'

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 16, 2026 14:55 IST

What's a regular day like for Bollywood's stars? Photographer Viral Bhayani captures them going about their day.

  • Film folk like Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli and Rasha Thadani get clicked at the Mumbai airport.
  • Ranbir Kapoor cuts a cake to celebrate a big milestone.
  • Huma Qureshi dubs for Toxic.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday night ahead of their rumoured wedding in Rajasthan on February 26.

Watch Rashmika pose for pictures

 

 

Vijay Deverakonda was dressed in black like Rashmika.

 

WATCH: 'Vijay anna, shaadi kab hai?', paps ask Vijay Deverakonda

 

 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, twinning in white, at Mumbai airport.

Watch the power couple right here

 

 

Rasha Thadani jets off from Mumbai but not without her plushie.

 

Watch: Rasha strides out of her car

 

Sushmita Sen wishes the paps, 'Happy Valentine Day', as she steps out with daughter Alisah.

 

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates the first anniversary of his lifestyle brand ARKS at his Bandra store.

 

Amitabh Bachchan waves to fans during his weekly Sunday darshan.

 

John Abraham gets ready to attend the Racing Festival in Goa, along with Sourav Ganguly and Naga Chaitanya.

 

Huma Qureshi dubs for Toxic in Mumbai.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Ranbir To Shoot Brahmastra, Animal 2 Soon
Why Kumar Gaurav's Love Story With Vijayta Failed
Why The Dev Anand-Suraiya Romance Didn't Work Out
Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty receive threat from Bishnoi gang
Bhansali, Ketan Mehta To Make Jai Somnath
