Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda: 'Shaadi Kab Hai?'

What's a regular day like for Bollywood's stars? Photographer Viral Bhayani captures them going about their day.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday night ahead of their rumoured wedding in Rajasthan on February 26.

Vijay Deverakonda was dressed in black like Rashmika.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, twinning in white, at Mumbai airport.

Rasha Thadani jets off from Mumbai but not without her plushie.

Sushmita Sen wishes the paps, 'Happy Valentine Day', as she steps out with daughter Alisah.

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates the first anniversary of his lifestyle brand ARKS at his Bandra store.

Amitabh Bachchan waves to fans during his weekly Sunday darshan.

John Abraham gets ready to attend the Racing Festival in Goa, along with Sourav Ganguly and Naga Chaitanya.

Huma Qureshi dubs for Toxic in Mumbai.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff