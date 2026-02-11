Ranbir-Alia's Day Out In Mumbai

What's a regular day like for Bollywood's stars? Photographer Viral Bhayani captures them going about their day.

Key Points Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi celebrate Teddy Day.

Alia Bhatt's day out with Karan Johar.

Tanya and Bobby Deol spotted at Sonali Bendre's party.

Ranbir Kapoor keeps it casual, as he steps out, and immediately gets surrounded by the paps and fans.

His wife Alia Bhatt sports a casual look as she spends the day with Karan Johar in Bandra, northwest Mumbai.

Getting papped is all in a day's work for Karan Johar.

Tanya and Bobby Deol attend a party at Sonali Bendre's home.

Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand and his wife Mamta were at Sonali's party too.

As were Sussanne Khan and her beau Arslan Goni.

Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi celebrate Teddy Day as they promote their romcom Do Deewane Seher Main.

Tejasswi Prakash dons a unique outfit at a shoot.

She's got Bharti Singh and...

Nia Sharma for company.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff