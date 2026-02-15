T20 World Cup: Long Live Cricket, Long Live India-Pakistan Games

In Sri Lanka, an India-Pakistan game becomes more than cricket. There will be only one silent wish: May cricket live long.

K R Nayar reports from the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Key Points In a rivalry where emotions can easily spill over, Colombo becomes a sanctuary -- a place where respect quietly overpowers hostility.

The R Premadasa stadium stands dressed in vibrant World Cup colours, as if aware of the occasion's magnitude.

Even when the tension of an India-Pakistan clash crackles in the air, the people here manage to soften its edges.

In Sri Lanka, every welcome carries a blessing. The word 'Ayubowan' in Sinhalese is not just a greeting -- it is a wish, 'May you live long'.

On an India-Pakistan match day, for the fans, it could well be "May cricket live long and India-Pakistan matches keep happening."

Since Tamil is also a popular language here, and many Sri Lankans are fluent in this language, this makes quite a few journalists feel at home.

Sri Lankans and the grace of good manners

IMAGE: The Premadasa stadium dressed in World Cup colours. Photograph: K R Nayar

There is something deeply calming about Sri Lanka's cricketing culture. Even when the tension of an India-Pakistan clash crackles in the air, the people here manage to soften its edges.

Sri Lanka, as hosts, don't just organise -- they embrace. Cricketers, officials, volunteers - all carry an easy warmth.

It reflects in their smiles, in their patience, and in their humility. The greats of Sri Lankan cricket have long been admired not only for their skill but for their grace.

That legacy lives on. In a rivalry where emotions can easily spill over, Colombo becomes a sanctuary -- a place where respect quietly overpowers hostility.

IMAGE: Pakistan Skipper Salman Ali Agha addresses the media. Photograph: ICC

Salman Ali Agha, skipper of the Pakistan team, who is articulate and knows how to handle questions while maintaining the glamour of a captain, when asked about playing in Sri Lanka, said: "I have done at least 4-5 tours of Sri Lanka. I have seen some of the best people of my life here. They are very nice people and their hospitality is very good.

"We really like them and they love us. I personally really like coming to Sri Lanka. They welcome you very warmly. So we are enjoying our time here."

The beautifully dressed stadium

The R Premadasa stadium stands dressed in vibrant World Cup colours, as if aware of the occasion's magnitude. Flags flutter along the roads like silent cheerleaders guiding fans toward the spectacle.

A lot of effort has been put in by the staff to ensure the wicket is fully covered even during a slight drizzle.

Though Sunday's match does not involve their team, they have taken maximum care to see everything is in place.

Surya's laughter, cricket's charm

IMAGE: Indian Captain Suryakumar Yadav addresses the media with a smile. Photograph: ICC

Cricket is serious business until someone like Indian Captain Suryakumar Yadav turns it into a light-hearted moment.

While responding to a query about facing an unfamiliar Pakistani spinner, he did not offer a textbook answer.

Instead, he smiled and said: "It's like an out-of-syllabus question in an exam... you can't leave it, you have to find your own way."

It was cricket talk, but it felt like life advice. And when a reporter suggested he looked tired the previous night, Surya responded with a grin that could light up a dressing room: "We were very excited at night."

There is something disarming about him -- a reminder that even at the highest level, the game can still be played with a smile.

Special buses and excellent food for the media

IMAGE: Sri Lanka Cricket's Prasanna Rodrigo... a professional to the core.

Prasanna Rodrigo, media manager of Sri Lanka Cricket, is a professional to the core. He carries with him years of experience and knows what the needs of the media are.

He has played the role of media head for many ICC events. An ever-smiling, quick-solution man, he has been appointed by the ICC as a media manager even at other venues around the world for their events.

For the India-Pakistan match, he arranged two special buses to pick up journalists from various venues.

He knew that all roads would be leading to the stadium and wanted journalists to reach the venue without being caught in traffic.

Sizzling hot tea and coffee were made available throughout the day, even on pre-match press conference days.

Considering that Indian journalists are present in large numbers, hot samosas were served along with tasty chicken pies and a variety of sandwiches.

