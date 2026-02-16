T20 World Cup: 'Kya Khela Hai'

'Congratulations to the Indian Cricket Team on their victory over Pakistan at the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup2026. A proud moment for the nation.'

IMAGE: India's players celebrate a wicket against Pakistan. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Key Points 'This brilliant team makes winning look like a cakewalk'.

Dabangg actor Mahie Gill expressed her happiness at India's win against Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. She hailed the performance of team India and said that they performed 'very well'.

Speaking to ANI, Mahie said, 'I am very happy for my team and for India... they performed really well...'

Ajay Devgn wrote, 'This brilliant team makes winning look like a cakewalk. Kya khela hai!'

Mammootty posted, 'Congratulations to the Indian Cricket Team on their victory over Pakistan at the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup2026. A proud moment for the nation.'

Arjun Rampal captioned some pictures on Instagram: 'Done and dusted. What a fabulous performance to enter the Super 8s, congratulations men in blue, we love you. Special shout out to @ishankishan23 #harharmahadev happy #mahashivratri2025 #t20worldcup2026.'

Anil Kapoor posted a picture of the Indian cricket team on his X account and wrote, 'And that's how it's done. Super proud @indiancricketteam.'

'#India at the top, always.'

Khushbu Sundar wrote on X, 'And we win !!!! #India at the top, always.'

Vivek Oberoi POSTED on X, 'Ye mauka bhi... gaya. Absolute mammoth 77 off 40 balls by Ishan Kishan and kicka** early wickets by @Jaspritbumrah93 and @hardikpandya7. My ears are ringing from my own screaming throughout the match! More and more power to our men in Blue! #IndvsPak.'

Paresh Rawal shared on X and wrote, 'WHAT RIVALRY!'

Ayushmann Khurrana penned on X after the massive win, 'Aath Ek! The most anticipated match of the tournament was ironically the most one sided one. #INDvsPAK #worldcup.'

'#Pakistan is nowhere near this #India team'

Kunal Kohli also celebrated on X and wrote, 'This has to go down in history as the most boring #INDvsPAK match EVER. Too one-sided. #Pakistan is nowhere near this #India team. This is not the greatest rivalry ever. Their previous teams were much better & put up close fights and great games. This team wouldn’t beat most of our IPL teams.'

Earlier, Anupam Kher also celebrated the victory. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a video in which he was seen witnessing the epic win of India, 'Har Har Mahadev' Jai Bholenath #INDvsPAK'

With the emphatic win over their arch-rivals in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash, India now leads 8-1.

With inputs from ANI

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff