When Shashi Tharoor Met Priyanka Chopra

Shashi Tharoor met Priyanka Chopra over the weekend, and won the Internet over.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shashi Tharoor/X

Key Points Shashi Tharoor and Priyanka Chopra met each other at the annual Harvard India Conference over the weekend.

They had last met each other 10 years ago.

Both took the prestigious Harvard stage, but like Tharoor said, 'alas, not together'.

Did Shashi Tharoor and Priyanka Chopra discuss his famous use of words like 'floccinaucinihilipilification' (the action of estimating something as worthless) and 'allodoxaphobia' (fear of opinions) when they bumped into each other at the annual Harvard India Conference? :)

Shashi Tharoor's kind -- and easy-to-understand -- words on Priyanka Chopra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shashi Tharoor/X

Shashi Tharoor posted a series of pictures with The Bluff actor, and tweeted, 'Caught up with @priyankachopra (after more than a decade) in the wings at @Harvard backstage, just before her appearance as the closing keynote of the @HarvardIndConf.

'Remarkable to see (and hear) how well she is doing! She has made India proud by conquering a stage on which Indians rarely get to appear. And of course she looks stunning, appears perfectly poised and sounds thoughtful and wise -- what's not to be proud of?!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shashi Tharoor/ X

He then introduced the third person in the pictures: 'That's my aide Narayan in the second pic, looking pleased as Punch!'

Priyanka Chopra thanks Shashi Tharoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shashi Tharoor/X

Priyanka Chopra posted right back, and said, 'It was so good to see you again @ShashiTharoor Sir. Have always had such admiration for the orator that you are but as well for your clap backs. Thank you so much for staying for my panel and your wisdom. Hope you feel better soon and our paths cross again.'

The actress is referring to his fracture, due to which Dr T, who turns 70 on March 9, is currently wheelchair-bound. But it's obviously not keeping him away from his duties in Parliament or elsewhere.

