August 27, 2020 11:34 IST

India captain Virat Kohli shared some very good news which will surely send millions of his fans into a frenzy.

Kohli and his wife Anushka are expecting their first baby in January next year as the RCB captain himself revealed the news on social media, posing with his pregnant wife Anushka.

"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," he said as he posted on Instagram.

Kohli is currently in the UAE to take part in the Indian Premier League starting next month