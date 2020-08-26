IPL stars miss their families

August 26, 2020 08:58 IST

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared a screenshot of a video call with his partner Natasa Stankovic and their newborn son Agastya.

The Instagram post features Agastya adorably cradled in his mother's arms and sleeping while Natasa and Hardik smile looking at each other in the long-distance family photo.

'Missing my 2 angels,' Pandya captions the picture and adds, 'Blessed to have you both in my life.'

Natasa responds to the picture with an adorable comment.

Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina is missing wife Priyanka Chaudhry and their kids.

Raina, who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, commented on Priyanka's Instagram handle, which featured their kids, 'Miss them so much like crazy.'

Delhi Capitals's Ravichandran Ashwin shared a cute video of his daughters's schooling him about COVID-19 and the precautions he must take.

His wife Prithi Narayanan wrote, 'Our girls giving @rashwin99 tips to stay safe during his flight.'