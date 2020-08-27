IPL: Delhi Capitals coach Ponting checks in

August 27, 2020 11:09 IST

IMAGE: Ricky Ponting at the Palace Downtown resort hotel in Dubai on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/Instagram

Delhi Capitals welcomed Head Coach Ricky Ponting who arrived in Dubai on Thursday, August 27, to take charge of the team for the IPL.

'Coach checks in. Welcome to Dubai, @rickyponting,' Delhi Capitals posted on Instagram.

Ponting will have to spend the next six days in quarantine before he can meet his players.

During the quarantine, Ponting has some beautiful sights to savour from his hotel room balcony at the picturesque Palace Downtown resort hotel in Dubai.

'My view for the next 6 days, hotel quarantine is officially underway,' the Australian cricket legend tells as he gives a glimpse of his view.