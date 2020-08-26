PIX: IPL stars celebrate International Dog Day

August 26, 2020 18:26 IST

International Dog Day is celebrated on August 26.

This is the day to let your most loyal four-legged friend know how much you care.

If you have a dog in the family, you can identify with the joy these cricketers are sharing on International Dog Day.

Royal Challengers Bangalore shared a series of pictures with their star players with their furry friends.

Leading with their superstars Virat Kohli and A B de Villiers, the caption read, 'Paws what you're doing and enjoy these pictures of our stars with some of our furry friends!'

Photographs: Kind courtesy RCB/Twitter

Delhi Capitals shared a picture of Captain Shreyas Iyer and his golden retriever Betty with a caption, 'If a man wishes to spend #InternationalDogDay with his dog, he is a good man. We know our DC stars are missing their furry friends today. But you can make up for it by showing your dig some extra love.'

Photographs: Kind courtesy Delhi Capitals/Instagram

Mumbai Indians had Skipper Rohit Sharma and his daughter Samaira playing with their beagle.

Mumbai Indians' punny post read, 'Thanks fur everything.'

Photographs: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Instagram

The Pandya boys -- Hardik and Krunal -- with their pooches.