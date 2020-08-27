News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: Life in an IPL bio-bubble

SEE: Life in an IPL bio-bubble

By Rediff Cricket
August 27, 2020 08:05 IST
Rajasthan Royals

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajasthan Royals/Instagram
 

'Bio-bubble' has been the buzz word over the past few weeks, which effectively means a safe and secure environment that is cut off from the rest of the world.

The IPL governing council decided on the conditions surrounding the setting up of a 'bio-secure environment' for IPL franchises including players, match officials, and team officials.

The coming-together of these conditions forms what has come to be known as a bio-bubble.

 

Video: Kind courtesy Rajasthan Royals/Instagram

The aim of a bio-bubble is to keep cricket teams relatively isolated from the outside world so as to greatly minimise the risk of COVID-19.

Players, match officials, team officials will only permitted access to the ground and their respective hotels.

All the players and staff will be regularly tested. Media movement will also be restricted.

Maintaining social distance, daily temperature checks, and filing daily health reports are part of the new normal.

Another mandate of the bio-bubble is that players will not be permitted to have access to families, visitors, friends, and relatives for the duration of the tournament, and will not be permitted to visit anyone outside the team's bio-secure environment.

 

 

Video: Kind courtesy Kings XI Punjab/Instagram

 

The most noticeable feature of cricket's bio-bubble is the strange sight of empty stadiums to prevent the risk of infection from and for spectators.

There are reports that IPL 2020 could see commentators covering games from India. The aim is to minimise travel and avoid too many people within the bio-secure environment in the interest of social distancing.

Rediff Cricket
