'Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh were not friends'

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 05, 2025 17:02 IST
September 05, 2025 17:02 IST

‘The only friend of Yuvraj was the great Sachin Tendulkar rest all were back stabbers’

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Yograj Singh, former India cricketer and father of Yuvraj Singh, has reignited controversy with explosive claims. Photograph: BCCI/X

In a fiery outburst, Yograj Singh — father of India’s 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh — claimed that most of his son’s teammates, including greats like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, turned against him.

 

In an interview with InsideSport, Yograj claimed that Sachin Tendulkar was the only true friend Yuvraj ever had in the Indian dressing room.

When asked if Kohli, as captain, could have supported Yuvraj during the latter stages of his career, Yograj dismissed the idea and directly targeted the ex-skipper. He alleged that many players feared losing their places to Yuvraj, which led to deliberate sidelining.

‘Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh were not friends. There are no friends in the stairs of success and glory. The only friend of Yuvraj was the great Sachin Tendulkar rest all were back stabbers. Everyone including MS Dhoni were scared of Yuvraj Singh,’ Yograj said.

This is not the first time Yograj has levelled such serious allegations against Yuvraj’s former teammates. Over the years, he has repeatedly accused them of forcing his son into early retirement, insisting that jealousy and politics overshadowed his cricketing brilliance.

REDIFF CRICKET
