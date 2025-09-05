HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BCCI hikes team India jersey sponsorship rates

BCCI hikes team India jersey sponsorship rates

September 05, 2025
September 05, 2025 15:41 IST

The Indian team will be without a title sponsor in the Asia Cup starting September 9 in the UAE as the Board has set September 16 as the last date to submit bids.

IMAGE: The Indian team will be without a title sponsor in the Asia Cup starting September 9 in the UAE as the Board has set September 16 as the last date to submit bids. Photograph: Screengrab/Adidas/X

Sponsoring the Indian cricket team is set to get costlier with the BCCI raising the amount to Rs 3.5 crore per match for a bilateral series and Rs 1.5 crore for a game in a multilateral event.

 

According to Cricbuzz, these figures will apply in competitions sanctioned and organised by the ICC and Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Citing industry sources, the report added that these figures are slightly higher than the current rates of Rs 3.17 crore for bilateral games and Rs 1.12 crore for multilateral matches.

The development comes in the wake of Dream11's exit as jersey sponsor, which was triggered by the government's Online Gaming Act, 2025.

Following the government's recent Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, the BCCI promptly cancelled the contract of the Indian team's lead sponsor, Dream11.

With this revision, which will come into effect only after the end of the upcoming Asia Cup, the BCCI could potentially earn over 400 crore rupees, though the final figure may be higher depending on the bidding outcome.

The BCCI on Tuesday invited bids for the Indian team's title sponsorship rights after fantasy sports giants Dream11's pullout and barred companies dealing in real money gaming and crypto currency from the process due to a government ban on such entities.

The Indian team will be without a title sponsor in the Asia Cup starting September 9 in the UAE as the Board has set September 16 as the last date to submit bids.

Dream 11 recently shut down its real money games due to the 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025', which states that "no person shall offer any, aid, abet, induce, indulge, engage in offering online money gaming services nor shall involve in any advertisement which directly or indirectly promotes any person to play any online money game".

Source: PTI
