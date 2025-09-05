Sachin remembers '3 guiding hands' on Teachers' Day

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar with his father Ramesh Tendulkar, first coach Ramakant Vitthal Achrekar, and elder brother Ajit. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/X

Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded not just as a cricketing legend, but as the embodiment of grace, humility, and dedication -- qualities that elevated him from a sporting icon to a symbol of national pride.

As India celebrates Teachers' Day on September 5, the birth anniversary of former president Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the maestro paid rich tributes to the people who helped him realise his potential.

Taking to 'X", Sachin said he remained grateful to his "three guiding hands," who shaped him to the person he is today and acknowledged the profound impact made in his life by his father Ramesh Tendulkar, first coach Ramakant Vitthal Achrekar, and elder brother Ajit.

"The journey started with a coin, a kit bag, and three guiding hands, my father, Achrekar sir, and Ajit. Grateful, always. #TeachersDay," Sachin wrote.

Almost 26 years have passed since Sachin, now 52, lost his father. He often shares stories showcasing the loving bond between him and his father.

Sachin's childhood coach Achrekar passed away at the age of 87 on January 2, 2019. It was Achrekar who honed his innate cricketing skills with discipline, guidance, and unshakable belief.

In 1990, Achrekar was conferred with the Dronacharya Award for his contributions to the field of coaching. He also received the Padma Shri Award in 2010, one of the country's highest civilian awards.

Sachin's brother Ajit was his mentor during his formative years, who helped him discover his passion and career goals.