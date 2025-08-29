Dhoni Or Rohit? Who Is India's Most Successful T20 Captain?

Suryakumar Yadav will look to continue his impressive record as India's captain in T20 Internationals in the Asia Cup.



Suryakumar enjoys a near-perfect record as India's T20 captain, having never lost a series.

Overall, as captain, he has led India to 18 victories out of 22 matches played for a success percentage of 81.82 -- higher than Rohit Sharma, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli.



Dhoni holds the record for the most matches captained by an Indian in T20 cricket.



Did you know that Virender Sehwag captained India in their first-ever T20 International, against South Africa, in December 2006?



Suresh Raina (3 matches), Ajinkya Rahane (2), Shikhar Dhawan (3), Rishabh Pant (5), K L Rahul (1), Jasprit Bumrah (2), Ruturaj Gaikwad (3) and Shubman Gill (5) have been the other stop-gap captains.



Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, a look at India's most successful captains in T20 cricket:





Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Dhoni stunned the cricketing world when he led an unheralded young Indian team to the inaugural T20 World Cup title in South Africa in 2007. He also guided Team India to the runners up finish in the 2014 edition.



He is India's most successful captain in white ball cricket, having also won the 2011 ODI World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy title in 2013.



He enjoyed a long tenure as India's captain in T20 cricket, having led in 73 matches from 2007 to 2016, winning 42 games for a victory percentage of 58.33.



Rohit Sharma

Rohit finished off his T20 career in style by leading India to the T20 World Cup title in 2024.



Rohit, who was part of India's T20 World Cup-winning team in 2007, retired from T20 Internationals last year after the World Cup triumph.



He is a close second to Dhoni in terms of achievements as captain in white ball cricket, having also led India to the ICC Champions Trophy title earlier this year.



Rohit holds the record for leading India to the most victories in T20 Internationals, winning 50 out of 62 matches for a success percentage of 80.65.



Virat Kohli

Kohli captained India in 50 T20 Internationals, winning 32 out of them for a success percentage of 64.



He last led India in the 2021 T20 World Cup, in which they failed to make it to the semi-finals.



Hardik Pandya

Hardik took charge of the Indian T20 team in 2022-2023 when the seniors opted not to play the format due to the busy schedule.



Overall, he captained India in 16 matches, winning 10 and losing five while one finished in a tie.



Even though he was groomed as the next captain in the shortest format, he lost the top job to Suryakumar after Rohit's retirement.



Suryakumar Yadav

SKY will lead India in the Asia Cup with an eye on next year's T20 World Cup.

So far, he has an unblemished record as India's captain in T20 cricket -- having won five out of the six series he has led in.



However, his poor form with the bat in recent games hasn't helped.

The selectors have piled further pressure on him by including Shubman Gill as the vice-captain for the Asia Cup with an eye on him taking over as the leader across formats in the future.

Photographs: BCCI