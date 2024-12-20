'Virat Going To Leave India Very Soon'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma and son Akay. Since the birth of their second child, Akay, in February, the couple has spent considerable time in their London home. Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/X

Virat Kohli is reportedly set to make a significant lifestyle change.

According to Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma, the batting stalwart is planning to relocate to the United Kingdom with his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, and their children.

While details remain sparse, Kohli's prolonged stays in London over the past year have fueled speculation about his potential plans to move to the UK permanently.

Since the birth of their second child, Akay, the couple has spent considerable time in London, prompting further discussions about Kohli's next steps after cricket.

'Virat plans to move to London with his children and wife, Anushka Sharma. He is going to be leaving India and shifting very soon. However, right now, Kohli is spending most of his time with his family apart from cricket,' Sharma told the Dainik Jagran newspaper.

Kohli's departure from India, if confirmed, would mark a significant chapter not only in his personal life but also in the cultural conversation surrounding Indian sports icons and their post-career pursuits.

At 36, Kohli has already quit T20 internationals and his inconsistent form in recent times have spurred debates among fans and experts about his future in international cricket.

Earlier this year, Kohli offered insight into his thoughts about retirement during a chat with his IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

'It's quite simple,' Kohli said. 'I think as a sportsman, we do have an end-date to our careers. So I am just working backwards. I don't want to finish my career thinking 'Oh, what if I have done this on that particular day?' because I can't keep going on and on forever.

'So it's just about not leaving any undone business behind and not have any regrets later, which I am sure I won't,' he added.

'Once I am done, I will be gone, you won't see me for a while. So I want to give it everything I have till the time I play, and that's the only thing that keeps me going.'