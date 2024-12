IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav shows off his new hairdo. Photograph: Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram

Suryakumar Yadav is enjoying some away time from international cricket.

The Indian T20 captain revealed his new look courtesy popular hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

'Stay sharp, look sharper,' SKY captioned the pictures posted on his Instagram handle.

IMAGE: Hairstylist Aalim Hakim with SKY. Photograph: Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram

Earlier this week, on December 15, SKY smashed a 35-ball 48 to help Mumbai lift the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy by defeating Madhya Pradesh.