Kohli in heated argument at Melbourne airport

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with his children, Akaay and Vamika. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Virat Kohli was reportedly involved in a heated exchange with Australian media on arrival at Melbourne airport on Friday.

The Indian batting star and former captain got upset as he felt he and his children were being filmed without his consent. He lost his cool and got into an altercation with an Australian journalist.

According to a Channel 7 report, Kohli, who got to Melbourne ahead of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG next week, had a heated argument the journalist after spotting video cameras pointed towards his children.

"It was upon seeing the waiting cameras that Kohli became a little heated over what is largely a misunderstanding when he thought the media was filming him with his children," Channel 7 reporter Theo Doropoulos said.

The report said Kohli later cleared the air, saying: "With my kids I need some privacy; you just can't film without asking me."